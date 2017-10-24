Japanese site specific artist Tetsuya Umeda is coming to Melbourne

Using re purposed machines, electronics and found objects, Japanese artist Tetsuya Umeda is coming to Melbourne for an installation season and performance.

“Umeda’s site-specific installation employs found domestic objects, transformed from their daily familiarity into a transcendent spectacle of the unexpected. Umeda’s work demonstrates elaborate systems of cause-and-effect, with elements powered by gravity, wind, centrifugal force or falling objects, capturing the moments where ordinary and extraordinary collide. His richly dynamic and embodied installations are often situated outside of the gallery context. The transparent process taking place before the audience’s eyes, exposes viewers as both witnesses and collaborators as they engage with his interactive performance pieces.”

Presented by The SUBSTATION and LIQUID ARCHITECTURE in association with PERFORMANCE SPACE and ROOM40 the exhibition runs from Monday October 30 – Sat Novemver 04. The performance is on Friday November 3.

