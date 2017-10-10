Hear a track from Djrum’s latest 12″ – upcoming on R&S

Felix Manuel’s long running project as Djrum has been silent for a quite a while. His last releases over a year ago was a splendid triple EP set on 2nd Drop – three sprawling records that were a real return to form after his slightly disappointing Seven Lies LP in 2013. Manuel’s style hasn’t progressed since his breakthrough Mountains and Watermark EPs – widescreen sound production, movie samples, and the kind of prog styles not fashionable since Future Sound Of London in the early 90s. In fact, for those of us old enough to remember, Djrum is as much reminiscent of FSOL as Burial.

Here on Showreel Pt 2, the 9 minute b-side to his new EP on R&S, there’s his skittering beats, the oscillating bass, and his trademark melodic compositional traits. Set your speakers up far apart and play loud.