Process – A Creative Music Forum for practitioners on the edge of their fields coming soon to Melbourne

On Saturday October 14 2017, the Australian Music Vault will present Process, a one day creative music forum taking place at The Arts Centre in Melbourne, featuring keynote speakers, discussion panels and practical workshops with Australia’s most innovative music makers.

This full day forum is an opportunity to hear from leading sound and media artists, musicians, composers and researchers from Melbourne and interstate. They describe it as “a day for thinkers and makers who are exploring the edges of their fields, who innovate and subvert systems, who offer different perspectives on sound tools and music methods and who challenge the modes of interactions in the arts.”

The lineup of speakers is pretty impressive too, featuring the likes of Rainbow Chan, Ben Byrne, Chiara Kickdrum, Eve Klein, Dennis DeSantis, Darrin Verhagen, Chris Vik, Tom Cosm, John Bradley, Dr. Shannon Faulkhead, and Brent D McKee. Keynote presentations and workshops include ‘Creative Strategies for Electronic Music Producers’, ‘Leveraging Technology to Subvert Artistic Practice’, and ‘Creating meaning with sampling and musical “afterimages”

you can find out more here.