Fund a book on the life and legacy of Can drummer Jaki Liebezeit

Help fund a book about life and theory-practice of Jaki Liebezeit. Amongst the authors are Jono Podmore, Burnt Friedman and Drums Off Chaos´ members Reiner Linke, Maf Retter and Manos Tsangaris.

The book is a full biography with exclusive, previously unpublished material, identifying themes and trends in Jaki’s life that manifested in his thinking and playing, as well as a complete discography and an insight into his Drums of Chaos project.

Though the book also includes his theoretical approach to percussion:

“This theory, often referred to as E-T after the Morse code symbols for dot and dash, is based on natural principles of movement that Jaki observed during his lifelong ethnological research into drumming. Producer Jono Podmore and journalist John Payne had been pestering Jaki for a number of years to write his theory down, but he always replied he’d do it when he was too old to play the drums. That never happened – his last gig was just weeks before his death on Jan 22nd 2017. Shortly after Jaki died Jono and John contacted Jaki’s drum group Drums off Chaos and long-term collaborator Burnt Friedman to see if the complete theory could be pieced together before it was lost or corrupted. Fortunately the basic principles had already been transcribed, and with the help of Jaki’s widow Birgit Berger and discographer Bryan O’Connell, we’ve been able to amass a comprehensive overview of not only the drum theory, but also Jaki’s profound theoretical and practical vision as applied throughout his life.”

There are a bunch of rewards including copies of the finished book, an EP of Drums of Chaos, and even a 2 Day drum workshop with Gero Sprafke and members of Jaki Liebezeit’s drum group, Drums off Chaos, introducing Jaki’s Dot Dash system.

All proceeds from the book will go to Jaki’s estate, to be used to fund future creative ventures based on his thinking.

You can find out more here.