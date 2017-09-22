David Chesworth is launching his debut album, 1979’s ’50 Synthesizer Greats’ in Melbourne tomorrow night for the first time

Tomorrow night (Sat Sep 23) at The Toff In Town, David Chesworth will perform tracks from his debut album 50 Synthesizer Greats for the first time ever in a live venue. He is recreating his parents’ 70s lounge room on stage and playing along to a reel to reel of the original album, adding extra synth lines live. David is supported on the night by Sky Needle and Gregor.

