Flying Lotus – Big Mama (Brainfeeder)

Big Mama arrives already in motion. Across eight tracks, Steve Ellison allows rhythm, distortion and texture to behave almost as if they are still assembling themselves as they move forward. The EP does not unfold like a fixed object; it feels closer to a transmission caught mid-formation, its energy sustained rather than polished into symmetry.

That quality makes sense when placed alongside Ellison’s own description of the writing period, which arrived in a concentrated burst and then vanished just as abruptly. You can hear that compression in the music, as ideas collide, motifs mutate and structures stretch rather than resolve.

If Spirit Box (2024) explored atmosphere in tight doses, Big Mama expands outward. By Ellison’s own admission, it sits closer in spirit to Pattern+Grid World (2010) than to say the widescreen architecture of Flamagra (2019), favouring propulsion and density over orchestral layering.

“Antelope Onigiri” is perhaps the clearest example of that freneticism, a track that feels almost combustible in its forward drive. Rhythms scatter and reassemble, low-end pulses vibrating at the edges, the track remaining kinetic without tipping into chaos.

Elsewhere, the EP pivots. “In the Forest – Day” introduces a different atmosphere, more spatial and exploratory, allowing Ellison’s sound design instincts to surface. It is here that his cinematic lean becomes unmistakable, not in a literal sense, but in the way the music constructs environments rather than simply grooves.

The closing piece, “Big Mama EP Continuous Mix,” extends beyond thirteen minutes and functions less as a standalone track than as a summation, weaving the EP’s motifs into a single immersive passage. Rather than presenting a tidy conclusion, it reinforces the sense that this body of work exists in flux.

There is something deliberate in that refusal to resolve. Ellison has long moved between music and film, and that dual practice surfaces here in the way Big Mama prioritises atmosphere, tension and movement over traditional song form. The EP does not aim for FM radio clarity; it builds worlds and then moves through them.

What remains most striking is the feeling of immediacy. Big Mama hums with creative velocity, capturing the urgency of its making while retaining Ellison’s meticulous sense of form. It hums with the momentum of its making, a reminder that Ellison’s practice often thrives when ideas arrive faster than they can be contained.