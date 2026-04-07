Watch “In the Eastern Wild” the powerful new music from Abul Mogard and Rafael Anton Irisarri

Italian musician Abul Mogard and Ibero-American composer Rafael Anton Irisarri will release their second full length album, Where Light Pauses in the Silence of the Sun, on March 26, 2026, via Black Knoll Editions.

This follows 2024’s previous duo album, the gorgeous Impossibly Distant, Impossibly Close – you can read our review here. We spoke to Mogard last year, where amongst other things he disussed creating music as unconscious therapy – you can read that here. Similarly we’ve caught up with Irisarri a number of times over the years, most recently last year. You can find our interview with him here.

Where Light Pauses in the Silence of the Sun emerged from a three-day residency at Morphine Raum in Berlin in spring 2025, shaping live improvisations into coherent pieces utilising modular synths, bowed guitar, rotary speakers and a 1970’s console. Again it is gentle, carefully controlled music, that builds and swells gradually into a powerful emotive force.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Where Light Pauses in the Silence of the Sun extends the duo’s exploration with music that unfolds slowly, and lingers in the threshold between sound and silence. Mogard and Irisarri’s shared language balances restraint and scale, while maintaining a sense of stillness. Irisarri reflects on the residency sessions, “At moments I genuinely couldn’t tell if a sound was coming from me or from Abul. It stopped feeling like two people making decisions and began to feel like we were inside a system moving on its own.” This suggests a passage from fragility toward permanence, mirroring the music’s gradual expansion.”

Where Light Pauses in the Silence of the Sun will be released via Black Knoll Editions on the 26th of June 2026. You can find it here.

Solo, Duo & Ensemble Performances for Spring 2026

8 Apr, Sonica Spring Edition, Ljubljana, SI (AM Solo)

11 Apr, The Judgement Hall Festival, London, UK (AM Solo)

23 Apr, La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris, FR (AM + RAI)

29 April, Miceli Festival, Barcelona, ES (AM Solo)

1 May, Lev Festival, Gijón, ES (AM Solo)

4 May, Dig That Treasure! Festival, London, UK (AM + RAI)

6 May, Morphine Raum, Berlin, DE (AM + RAI + Ensemble)

7 May, Morphine Raum, Berlin, DE (AM + RAI Ensemble) *Sold Out

8 May, Morphine Raum, Berlin, DE (AM + RAI + Ensemble) *Sold Out

14 May, Dabadaba, San Sebastián-Donostia, ES (RAI Solo)

30 May, Concerto Su Invito, San Vi, IT (AM + RAI)

Ensemble performance is with Martina Bertoni & Andrea Burelli