Mogwai are Celebrating their 30th Anniversary in Australia

Iconic Scottish ensemble Mogwai are heading out to Australia to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Over 11 studio albums and some pretty great soundtracks such as Zidane and Les Revenants, this quartet have continued to evolve their own powerful guitar centric highly emotional sound.

We recently caught their documentary If The Stars Had Sound, which not only reminded us how good they are, but also demonstrated their community spirit, sponsoring a kids soccer team. If you haven’t seen it, it’s well worth your time.

You can check out our review of their 2015 remix(ish) EP Music Industry 3 Fitness Industry 1 here, their 2012 Earth Division EP on Sub Pop here, and their classic 2011 album Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will here.

In Melbourne they’re playing the The Forum, where they’ve partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war. In Sydney they’re performing as part of Vivid Live at the Opera House.

You can find Melbourne show on the 25th of May 2026 here, and the Sydney show on the 23rd of May 2026 here.