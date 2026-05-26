Flying Lotus Brings his Layer3 Show to Australia & New Zealand Promising “Big Mama” Energy

This week, Flying Lotus brings his Layer³ show to Australia and New Zealand, an immersive audiovisual experience where music, light and 3D visuals collapse into the same hallucinatory space.

Across two decades, the Grammy Award-winning producer, filmmaker and Brainfeeder founder has continuously reshaped the outer edges of electronic music, building worlds that blur hip hop, jazz, experimental electronics, cinema and sound design into something entirely his own. Whether collaborating with Thom Yorke, Erykah Badu, Kendrick Lamar, David Lynch or longtime creative foil Thundercat, Flying Lotus has remained one of contemporary music’s most restless and influential figures.

Earlier this year Ellison released Big Mama, his first new music since 2024’s Spirit Box EP. At the time we said that he “allows rhythm, distortion and texture to behave almost as if they are still assembling themselves as they move forward.” You can read our review here.

In fact you can check out our reviews of 2006’s 1983 here, 2008’s Los Angeles here, and 2010’s Cosmogramma here. See we go waaaaaaaay back.

We also had a chat with him earlier in the year, where he suggested that Big Mamma was about recreating the joy of creation, stating “I just wanted to create something that was fun and singular. Just me and the computer. Not having a bunch of toys to work with – very limited stuff to play with. Just creating challenges for myself.” You can read that interview here.