Ryoji Ikeda to premiere ULTRATRONICS as part of the Now or Never Festival

Iconic audio visual artist Ryoji Ikeda is coming to Melbourne this August as part of the Now or Never Festival. The Festival, now in its third year, also boasts the likes of Laurel Halo, Moritz Von Oswald, and Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches), who we last saw on a clifftop on the Portuguese Island of Madeira. Boasting more than 285 local and international artists and creatives, it also features 30 new commissions making their Melbourne premiere.

The highlight for us is the Australian premiere of ultratronics by Japanese visual and sound artist Ryoji Ikeda, who’s unique approach to digitalia and data makes for an arresting, rhythmic glitchy technological experience. Elsewhere there will be performances from New York-based DJ Python, DJ Plead, rRoxymore, Biddy Connor, Aviva Endean, and Alexandra Spence amongst numerous other performances, talks, installations and happenings.

Now or Never is on between the 21st — 31st of AUGUST 2025 at multiple venues across Melbourne/Narrm. You can find out more here.