Watch Taken from Todd Anderson-Kunert’s new album on Room40

Todd Anderson-Kunert is an Australian based musician who makes these incredible still pieces of reductive synthesis. His new album completes his ‘Truth Trilogy’ of albums, starting with Conjectures, before moving into Past Walls and Windows.

You can check out a Cyclic Selects he did with us a couple of years ago here, and a mixtape he completed for us last year here.

His new album You Promised is similarly still and restrained. It’s a fascinating work of subdued tones and impossibly slow oscillations.

This is what he has to say about it:

“This album is a rumination on promises, but specifically those made in regards to love. The first track, ‘Taken’, is directed towards those broken promises, whereby love, feelings, and/or other emotions can feel like they are physically taken from you. By contrast the second track, ‘Given’, is about what it means to continually give love, to keep an important promise.”

“When recording this album, I had both of these feelings exist simultaneously, and committed to feel- ing all of the associated intensities. I wouldn’t say it was pleasant, but it was incredibly important. I learnt much about the concept of love, and also, what a promise means to me.”

You Promised will be released on Room40 on the 9th of April 2021. You can find it here.