Listen to a stream of Japanese artist Phew’s unreleased music

Vertical Jamming consists of two long form pieces from a tour only CD released in 2016, and adds a previously unreleased track, “Drone”.

This is what Phew has to say about it:

“Drone was recorded in 2014. It is a track that expresses the mood of those days, guided by the sound of a very simple oscillator. At the time of the catastrophe in Japan in 2011 and the Fukushima nuclear accident, and the change of government in 2013, I didn’t feel like singing at that time, and instead started making music using a very simple oscillator. Cheers and Encore recorded alongside the album New World using two more complex synthesizers. The content is a sequel to Drone, a sketch of the mental landscape from 2014 to 2015.”

In 1978 Phew fronted one of Osaka’s earliest punk groups, Aunt Sally, and has since collaborated as a solo artist with the likes of Ryuichi Sakamoto, Conny Plank, Holger Czukay and Jaki Leibzeit of Can, Alex Hacke of Einstürzende Neubauten, and Chrislo Haas of DAF. In recent years she’s worked with the likes of Ana Da Silva of The Raincoats, Jim O’Rourke, Oren Ambarchi, Ikue Mori, and Yoshimi of OOIOO / Boredoms / Saicobab.

Vertical Jamming is out now on Disciples, you can find it here.