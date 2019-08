The full title is ‘In the past only geniuses were capable of staging the perfect crime (also known as a revolution) Today anybody can accomplish their aims with the push of the button.’

It’s from the forthcoming ninth album from the power trio of Keiji Haino, Jim O’Rourke, and Oren Ambarchi. Drawn from a November 2015 performance at Tokyo’s now-defunct SuperDeluxe, and as expected its big, brutal and not for the faint at heart.

