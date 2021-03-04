Watch the beautiful bizarre collaboration between Iggy Pop and Dr. Lonnie Smith

Look we’ve got nothing to say. Just enjoy. This is what Blue Note has to say:

“Hammond -B3 organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith has teamed up with rock icon Iggy Pop on the new single “Sunshine Superman,” a funky soul jazz version of the 1966 Donovan hit that is one of two studio collaborations by the two legends that bookend Smith’s forthcoming album Breathe, which will be released March 26 on Blue Note Records.

“I was playing with my trio at Arts Garage in Delray Beach in Florida,” says Smith, who lives in Ft. Lauderdale. “Iggy would come by and say he wanted to play with me. I let him play slaparoo and he loved it. He enjoyed playing with us. We thought about recording a few songs, so we went in with my trio backing us up, and it worked.”

Breathe is out via Blue Note you can find it here.