Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Watch a peculiar clip for Stella Research Committee’s noisy new track

Watch a peculiar clip for Stella Research Committee’s noisy new track

0
By on Videos

Okay we don’t know much about Cincinnati / Columbus based no-wave / noise-rock trio Stella Research Committee other than they’re noisy and weird. They’ve just released a single for their fifth full length album A Proposed Method for Determining Sanding Fitness, and ‘The Blast Cabinet Conference’ is it.

Comprised of Kevin Hall (guitar / vocals), Tony Squeri (electronics / keyboards) and Lauri Reponen (Drums) they refer to ‘The Blast Conference’ as:

“a contrasting navigation through post-industrial wasteland”.

A Proposed Method for Determining Sanding Fitness is out March 2nd on Fernald Feed Archives (Digital, Vinyl) and Cruel Nature Records (Cassette). You can find it here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts