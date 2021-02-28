Watch a peculiar clip for Stella Research Committee’s noisy new track

Okay we don’t know much about Cincinnati / Columbus based no-wave / noise-rock trio Stella Research Committee other than they’re noisy and weird. They’ve just released a single for their fifth full length album A Proposed Method for Determining Sanding Fitness, and ‘The Blast Cabinet Conference’ is it.

Comprised of Kevin Hall (guitar / vocals), Tony Squeri (electronics / keyboards) and Lauri Reponen (Drums) they refer to ‘The Blast Conference’ as:

“a contrasting navigation through post-industrial wasteland”.

A Proposed Method for Determining Sanding Fitness is out March 2nd on Fernald Feed Archives (Digital, Vinyl) and Cruel Nature Records (Cassette). You can find it here.