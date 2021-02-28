Explore Mouse on Mars new album in a virtual environment

On their recent album Anarchic Artificial Intelligence (AAI), Berlin duo Mouse on Mars collaborated with writer and scholar Louis Chude-Sokei, a collective of computer programmers and frequent Mouse On Mars percussionist Dodo NKishi, to create an album that explores artificial intelligence as both a narrative framework and compositional tool.

This piece is a tour of the album, perhaps best explained by Jan St. Werner, one half of Mouse on Mars:

“CTM festival commissioned a spatial version of AAI for a large venue here in Berlin (scheduled for May 2021) and at the same time gave us carte blanche to realize a virtual space in which AAI is staged. David Meyer and Juerg Andreas Mister developed an absurd game like space which also features spatialization filters messing with your auditory perception. This virtual AAI world can be accessed via CTM’s homepage or downloaded as a stand alone app. The video here presents a screen capture of one possible visit of that virtual space.”

You can explore the album in CTM Festival’s Cyberia virtual environment here.

Anarchic Artificial Intelligence (AAI) is available via Thrill jockey. You can find it here.