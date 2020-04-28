Listen to Dinosaur and Duck from Justice Yeldham’s new album

Justice Yeldham is Sydney artist Lucas Abela, who is fond of using his mouth on a sheet of glass to make his music. It was previously harsh noise but in more recent times his output has become much bouncier, some kind of weird experimental rubber funk perhaps.

He’s clearly been quite productive during lockdown because Talking Castle is his fourth release in April, including a tribute piece to Melbourne percussionist Sean Baxter. Oh and he’s also written a book. You can find more here. It’s pretty good considering he was actually meant to be touring Taiwan at the moment.

Anyway check out his bandcamp page to see a ridiculous amount of music. And keep checking because there will probably be a new album there tomorrow. You can find it here.