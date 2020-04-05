Listen to ‘Absolution’ from Melbourne’s modular and drums duo Pattern Recognition Machines

Pattern Recognition Machines are Sam Price (Drums) and Vijay Thillaimuthu (Modular Synthesiser, Electronics). They’ve just released their second album Defunct, after 2012’s Ghost Frame.

“What better way to see through this time than with some dystopian electronic death-jazz improv craziness…” They suggest.

You might know Vijay Thillaimuthu via his synthetic audio visual project Xenosine, whilst Price is know for his duo Peon with Ronny Ferella, and solo work such as 2015’s Jindabyne. He also did a Cyclic Selects for us a couple of years back. You can read that here.

Defunct is available here.