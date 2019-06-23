Watch ‘Radar Holiday’ from Constant Light’s new album

Constant Light are a duo from Melbourne, Sasha Margolis and James Dean, who create hypnotic electro pop. ‘Radar Holiday’ comes from their second album Approach, following on from their previous album Mag-Amplitude from 2011 (you can read our review here). We also reviewed an EP of remixes and rare tracks, also in 2011 called Observations 1. You can read that review here.

We wonder what they’ve been doing for the last eight years.

You can find Approach here.

They’re launching the album next Sunday the 30th of June. You can find out more here.