Watch Andrew Tuttle’s new single ‘Södermalm Syndrome’ & check out his European tour dates

Södermalm Syndrome is Andrew Tuttle’s meditative new single, released ahead of a 16 date European tour in November/December 2018 supporting Ryley Walker (USA). It features Andrew’s sparse decayed banjo and fragile guitar motifs alongside shimmering filtered delays and bubbling electronics. This merging of the strings and the electrics has become something of a trademark for this Brisbane native. The accompanying imagery of pristine wilderness is simply breathtaking, fully articulating the peaceful hypnotic feel of his piece. The b-side to the digital tour single is an alternate version of the title track, recorded in late 2016 in Andrew’s home studio in Brisbane.

We’ve been big fans of Andrew’s work for a while now. You can read his Cyclic Selects here. And you can read our review of the album you can find Södermalm Syndrome on, his 2018 self titled album here.

This is what he has to say about the piece:

“Södermalm Syndrome was one of the first pieces started, and the very last finished, for the album. Title is a nod to the joys of being on, and also getting off, Södermalm when I started the album at EMS in Stockholm back in 2016. A few radical edits later, the combination of these initial recordings and significant re-workings upon riverwalk reflections, the final track is probably my favourite recording on the album at the moment.”

Europe tour dates (all supporting Ryley Walker)

12.11.2018: Middelburg, NL. Kloveniersdoelen.

13.11.2018: Brussels, BE. Botanique.

14.11.2018: Cologne, DE. Artheater.

15.11.2018: Bern, CH. ISC Club.

16.11.2018: Zurich, CH. Bogen F.

19.11.2018: Barcelona, ES. Sidecar.

20.11.2018: Madrid, ES. El Intruso.

21.11.2018: Seville, ES. Sala X.

22.11.2018: Lisbon, PT. Galeria Zé dos Bois.

24.11.2018: San Sebastian, ES. Dabadaba.

27.11.2018: London, UK. Scala.

28.11.2018: Bristol, UK. The Fleece.

29.11.2018: Manchester, UK. Band On The Wall.

30.11.2018: Brighton, UK. The Old Market.

01.12.2018: Paris, FR. Point Ephemere.

02.12.2018: Amsterdam, NL. Paradiso Noord.

