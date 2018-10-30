Watch a Damian Levensohn live DJ set and check out his European tour dates

Damian Levensohn is one of the most interesting DJ’s that have emerged from the underground scene in Latin America. He regularly performs throughout his home country of Argentina, though also in neighbouring countries like Brazil or Chile. After touring Colombia and Peru for the first time, he is now midway through a European tour, that will have some highlights in Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. Last year he played at Mutek Buenos Aires and also at the opening party for Dekmantel Brazil. Here are two live streamings, one recorded at Le Mellotron in Paris, the other one for the Brazilian ‘Na Manteiga Radio’, recorded in Buenos Aires. Don’t get fooled by the experimental approach on these shows, his skills to turn dancefloors upside down is still intact.

https://www.facebook.com/LeMellotron/videos/2202725246683502/

https://www.facebook.com/namanteigaradio/videos/823564721170996/

Here’s the list of his current tour dates:

27/09 CALLE 9+1, MEDELLIN

28/09 VIDEO CLUB, BOGOTA

29/09 FUGA, LIMA

13/10 ESPACIO RO, BUENOS AIRES

14/10 OHCC, BUENOS AIRES

19/10 LA REIV BCN, BARCELONA

25/10 LE MELLOTRON, PARIS

31/10 MACARENA, BARCELONA

01/11 ASTRA SPACE TRAVEL, BARCELONA

04/11 KATERBLAU, BERLIN

05/11 RED LIGHT RADIO, AMSTERDAM

08/11 MÖKU, TARTU -AKA MANDY RARSH-

09/11 ÜKSKÕIK, TALLIN

10/11 VIKERRUUM, TARTU

12/11 MINIMAL BAR, BERLIN

Photo credit Flori Moreno.