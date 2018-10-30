Watch a Damian Levensohn live DJ set and check out his European tour dates

Damian Levensohn is one of the most interesting DJ’s that have emerged from the underground scene in Latin America. He regularly performs throughout his home country of Argentina, though also in neighbouring countries like Brazil or Chile. After touring Colombia and Peru for the first time, he is now midway through a European tour, that will have some highlights in Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. Last year he played at Mutek Buenos Aires and also at the opening party for Dekmantel Brazil. Here are two live streamings, one recorded at Le Mellotron in Paris, the other one for the Brazilian ‘Na Manteiga Radio’, recorded in Buenos Aires. Don’t get fooled by the experimental approach on these shows, his skills to turn dancefloors upside down is still intact.
Here’s the list of his current tour dates:
27/09 CALLE 9+1, MEDELLIN
28/09 VIDEO CLUB, BOGOTA
29/09 FUGA, LIMA
13/10 ESPACIO RO, BUENOS AIRES
14/10 OHCC, BUENOS AIRES
19/10 LA REIV BCN, BARCELONA
25/10 LE MELLOTRON, PARIS
31/10 MACARENA, BARCELONA
01/11 ASTRA SPACE TRAVEL, BARCELONA
04/11 KATERBLAU, BERLIN
05/11 RED LIGHT RADIO, AMSTERDAM
08/11 MÖKU, TARTU -AKA MANDY RARSH-
09/11 ÜKSKÕIK, TALLIN
10/11 VIKERRUUM, TARTU
12/11 MINIMAL BAR, BERLIN
