Watch the mesmerising video for Reuben Ingall’s ‘Floriade’

Canberran multi-instrumentalist / electronic producer Reuben Ingall returns with his new album ‘Thread’, arriving March 12 on Hellosquare Recordings.

Very much organic in nature despite its digital construction, the eight pieces on Thread further Reuben’s use of the guitar as a sound source, sampling and manipulating the delicate plucks and harmonic strums of strings to weave a tapestry of mesmeric slow realisations, psychedelic in sound and pastoral in feel.

You can watch the mesmerising video for ‘Floriade’, which was apparently created by attaching a mobile phone to a spinning electric drill below.