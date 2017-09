You will often see Melbourne artist Clinton Green performing in various experimental incarnations around town, he’s also one of those responsible for Improv Idol and runs the Shame File Music label. Recently he’s been documenting his turntable preparations via Youtube. They’re quite textural often percussive but also very meditative. This one also features cats.

Here’s an interview we did with him a few years ago. And a review of his previous album Kasoundi.

https://clintongreenmusic.com/