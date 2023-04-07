Watch ‘Outside Supercolor’ the textural new clip from Jérôme Noetinger and Lionel Palun

French artist Jérôme Noetinger is probably best known as part of the audio-visual trio Cellule d’Intervention Metamkine, though he also boasts countless recorded & live collaborations, compositions for radio & stage, and even multi-channel diffusions in the acousmatic tradition. He began using the ReVox B77 tape machine as his tool for live electro-acoustic music in 1987, and he has continued to develop and refine his approach over the last 35 years. This latest work is a highly textural audio visual collaboration with Lionel Palun, with the forthcoming album Outside Supercolor coming soon on Room40.

This is what he has to say about it:

“Lionel Palun and I met in 2003 in a context of social struggle. Aware of an inevitable downfall, we decided to discuss our respective practices. Sound for me and image for him. Then there were the basic questions: “What does it do if you connect a video output to a sound input?”; “What does a sound output do to a video input?” Then the tinkering that goes with it, like opening a SCART socket and plugging directly into it. And to finish, we discovered that as always, everything has already been done! But in the end it’s like rock music, it’s always the same, and what counts is how to appropriate it, how to live it.

These discussions and first experiences led Lionel to develop his own video feedback software. He has a scientific background and a taste for computers which helps! In this record, I wanted to draw inspiration from this work with Supercolor Palunar, the name of our duo, to better examine CRT parasites and virtual instruments whose purpose I still don’t quite understand. I dedicate this record to Lionel Palun who, afterwards, made two videos echoing the two pieces.”

Supercolor will be released on the 20th of June 2023 via Room40. You can find it here.