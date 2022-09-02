Watch ‘Opening Scene’ from William Fowler Collins’ new LP ‘Hallucinating Loss’

William Fowler Collins’ epic new LP Hallucinating Loss is released today, and he has just dropped an equally epic new music video for the opening track Opening Scene. The clip was directed by Navajo filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe, who has recently been directing episodes of Reservation Dogs. Opening Scene serves to set the tone for Hallucinating Loss in a desolately cinematic way, and the clip manages to harness the blend of the starkness of the New Mexico landscape and the internal psychedelic atmospheric denseness that Collins creates over this remarkable new LP.

We have an interview with William in the pipeline discussing the process and evolution of the new album, but in the meantime check out the clip and head over to Bandcamp and grab a copy, in digital or on LP, of Hallucinating Loss, which is being co-released by Collins’ own Western Noir label and Sicksicksick Distro.