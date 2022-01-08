Watch the beautiful clip for ‘Denzien’ from Perth duo Gilded

Gilded – Denizen from Gilded on Vimeo.

‘Denzien’ comes from the evocative new album Alden, from Perth-based duo Gilded – Matt Rösner, best known for his solo works on 12k and room40 and his long-running collaboration with Seaworthy, and Adam Trainer who has played in various Perth-based indie and experimental rock acts over the course of two decades.

Alden is their second album after an extended break following 2012’s Terrane.

We’ve been fans of Matt’s work in particular for a number of years now. You can see his Cyclic Selects from last year here, and an interview from 2007 here. You can also read our review of Trainer’s 2009 album Twice Worn on Helliosquare here.

This is what they have to say about it:

“Alden builds on the sound world introduced on Terrane, alternating between repetitive organic rhythms and textural ambient passages. Gone, however is the piano that formed the basis of so much of Gilded’s debut. Here it’s replaced by vintage synthesizers, often processed into unrecognisable forms, and an array of field recordings that are arguably more present and bolder than they had been previously. Alden is a more insistent record: less plaintive, but somehow more optimistic. At times recalling the rhythmic post-rock of Fridge or Radian, at others the spacious textural ambience of 12k artists, it is nonetheless a distinctive and wholly original work and one that sits alongside Gilded’s debut whilst simultaneously forging a new direction for the duo.”

Alden will be released digitally via Fluid Audio on January the 24th 2022, though at the time of writing there are only 6 remaining of the limited edition of 150 specially made compact discs that are available for pre order. You can find it here.