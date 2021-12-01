Watch ‘Anxiety’ the first single from Great Earthquake’s new album

Melbourne’s Great Earthquake, aka Noah Symons is a one man band, a multi instrumentalist who uses loop pedals like an instrument in itself. Beginning as wholly instrumental, in recent years he has incorporated more vocals into his music. His fifth album, Pandemic Rising was influenced by, yep you guessed it, lockdowns and the pandemic.

This is what they have to say about it:

“What started as a bit of a joke exploring themes around the pandemic turned into a fully fledged concept album – content and inspiration flowing freely for Noah at his lockdown HQ in Upwey in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges. A borrowed synth was the only change in the usual sounds coming from the Great Earthquake palette of drums, guitar, bass, melodica and vocals.”

The tape will be launched on Thurs, December 16 at the Lost And Lonesome Office Break-Up Party at Brunswick Ballroom. The rest of the line-up is The Smallgoods, Monnone Alone, Mid-State Orange and Girlatones duo. You can find tickets here.

Pandemic Rising will be released via Lost and Lonesome on the 10th of December. You can find it here.