Watch a solo piano performance by Chris Abrahams at the Sydney Opera House

As part of their Liminal series the Sydney Opera house invited pianist Chris Abrahams (The Necks) to perform a solo piano work. We’ve been fans of Chris’ music for a long time, whether its experimental solo work most recently released on Room40 or via his improvising trio the Necks it always challenges the notion of what piano/keys/ synthesizer can be. You can read our 2018 interview with him here, and reviews of his solo album Play Scar here, and Fluid to the Influence here.

Playing solo piano to an empty room, it’s a beautiful hypnotic experience with Abrahams using the opportunity to play with decay and silence in ways that wouldn’t be as possible, or at least as effective if the event had an audience.

This is what they have to say about it:

“At times, his approach borders on the electro acoustic, modelling reverbs, distortion, delays and low frequency oscillations. He conjures a sound world that is both mesmerising and emotional.”