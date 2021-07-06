Stream Robert Pietrusko’s evocative new album

<a href="https://room40.bandcamp.com/album/elegiya">Elegiya by Robert Gerard Pietrusko</a>

A designer and composer whose work explores the technologies of spatial measurement-classification-representation and their interaction with techniques of the body, Robert Pietrusko has exhibited internationally in a variety of museums and galleries including the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). He is currently an Assistant Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.

He was kind enough to create an hour-long mix of kosmische electronic pieces from the late cold war era for us, and if you haven’t had the pleasure yet its a pretty incredible listen. You can find that here.

While he has released music on Darla Records and Shelflife Records amongst numerous other labels, his latest album Elegiya comes via Room40. This is what he has to say about it:

“Elegiya is based on five piano motifs that are repeated with constant variation and extrapolation across the album’s nine tracks. In structure, harmony, and timbre each piece attempts to capture the contradictory condition of a macro-level stasis versus a tumultuous interior, rigorous movement but no progression, and a threat of its own undoing.”

Elegiya will be released on the 9th of July via Room40. You can find it here.

