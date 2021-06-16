Watch the new clip for supergroup Speed Dealer Moms

So have you been waiting? Speed Dealer Moms, the collaborative project by Venetian Snares, John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Chris McDonald have returned. Whether you like it or not after a ten-year hiatus.

This stroke inducing clip for ‘April Two 11’ is the first taste of their forthcoming 3-track EP, coming out on June 18th via Evar Records, the LA-based imprint run by John Frusciante and Marcia Pinnar.

SDM​-​LA8​-​441​-​114​-​211 will be released via Evar Records on the 18th of June. You can find it here.