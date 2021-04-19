Watch J.P. Shilo’s new clip on the Melbourne Town Hall Grand Organ

In 2018, the City of Melbourne commissioned Melbourne guitarist and composer J.P. Shilo to compose a new work for the Melbourne Town Hall Grand Organ. With almost 10,000 pipes, it is the largest of its kind in the Southern hemisphere. This clip, ‘Mélodie de la Maladie” (Overture)’ comes from Shilo’s forthcoming album Jubjoté which is out June 25th.

This clip was shot on location by L.J.Spruyt Photography along with footage from the World Premiere on November 8th, 2018, and is interwoven with underwater imagery by marine cinematographer, Julia Summerling. The album is a live recording of the concert.

We first heard JP Shilo via his 1999 self titled album via his instrumental group Hungry Ghosts, though he has also worked in soundtracks and alongside the likes Mick Harvey, Rowland S. Howard, The Blackeyed Susans, and Adalita. More recently he has also released a number of solo albums. Jubjoté promises to be something of a departure, seeing Shilo not only making use of incredible organ, with it’s over the top baroque flourishes, but also strange atmospheres, sound effects and spoken word. It’s a strange dark atmospheric trip.

Jubjoté is out June 25 via Heavy Machinery Records. You can find more info here.