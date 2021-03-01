Listen to the Machinedrum remix of GoGo Penguin’s ‘Atomised’

Manchester instrumental trio GoGo Penguin have announced a new remix album GGP/RMX and it looks pretty impressive. It’s a reworking of their fifth album, the eponymous ‘GoGo Penguin’, released last year with each track from the album is reimagined by the likes of Squarepusher, Clark, James Holden, Nathan Fake, 808 State, Portico Quartet, and Cornelius. This is the Machinedrum mix. Machinedrum is an American electronic music producer and performer from North Carolina. You can read our review of his 2011 album Room(s) on Planet Mu here.

Tracklisting

‘Kora’ – Cornelius Remix

‘Atomised’ – Machinedrum Remix

‘Embers’ – Yosi Horikawa Remix

‘F Maj Pixie’ – Rone Remix

‘F Maj Pixie – Squarepusher Remix

‘Open – Nathan Fake Remix

‘Signal in The Noise’- 808 State Remix

‘Totem’ – James Holden Remix

‘To The Nth’ – Shunya Remix

‘Petit A’ – Clark Remix

‘Dont Go’ – Portico Quartet Remix

GGP/RMX is out via Blue Note on May 7th. You can find Machinedrum’s mix of Atomised here