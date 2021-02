This is ridiculous. A demented collaboration between weirdo Melbourne music bj morriszonkle and similarly eccentric Anto Macaroni (Puta Madre Bros). You can see our 2014 review of morriszonkle’s Creepy Coconut here. And you can see Anto’s Cyclic Selects here.

They call it a long distance duet. And it features a terrible Jimmy Stewart impression.

It’s just one track at the moment. Will there be more. Only time will tell.

You can find it here.