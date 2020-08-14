Listen to an incredible new mix from Pinkcourtesyphone for Cyclic Defrost

So we asked LA based sound artist Richard Chartier to do a mix for us, which he did, in his Pinkcourtesyphone guise. Which makes sense because he is about to release what is in our opinion is an incredible new album of faded decadence and emotional sonic grandeur coming out shortly on Room40.

Chartier is probably known for his minimalist and micro sound aesthetic, yet as his alter ego Pinkcourtesyphone he delves into more emotional and musical realms. Every album is different. He describes the project as “a syrup-y dream,” that “strives to be both elegant and detached.”

His mix, A Chance Mix 23 (Paranoic Patio), is pretty syrupy as well. Who else goes from Eartha Kitt to Alva Noto? We tried to isolate the individual tracks on mixcloud, and did so poorly. But please don’t let that daunt you. This is an incredible mix that takes in everyone from Mike Cooper to Delia Derbyshire and Elsa Stansfield, as well as a couple of his own pieces. You’ll love it.

You can find Leaving Everything To Be Desired here. It’s released on the 25th of September 2020 on Room40. In fact we posted a video off Leaving Everything to Be Desired here recently.

Tracklisting

pinkcourtesyphone – temporal extravagance

philus – kefeidi

Gesellschaft Zur Emanzipation Des Samples – moderne muzik 1965-1985

shuta hiraki – II

mike cooper – alohabama

the caretaker – late afternoon drifting

eartha kitt – lazy afternoon

alva noto – cosmos

pretty sneaky – b1 (excerpt)

deux filles – the sun on the sea

lamin fofana – plenum

tomoko hojo + rachel kraft – the smell of a dream

antena – the boy from ipanema

felicity mangan – double headed emu (excerpt)

400 lonely things – the secret

dorothy ashby – come live with me

the creatures – venus sands

the dolls – the dolls

delia derbyshire + elsa stansfield – circle of light pt 2 (excerpt)

roméo poirier – longe-côte

øjerum – the moon only shines for the lonely

pinkcourtesyphone – sans (evelina domnitch + dmitry gelfand rework)

claire rousay – tenderly