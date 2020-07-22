Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Watch Samm Bennett’s very odd clip to Oscillendulum 1

Watch Samm Bennett’s very odd clip to Oscillendulum 1

0
By on Videos

Tokyo based percussionist, songwriter and free improvisor Samm Bennett’s latest offering is Oscillendulum, a pretty weird collection of works for Juno 60 synthesizer. Recorded in 2005, the works have remained largely unheard until now.

This is what he has to say about it:
“Now, I’m not a synthesizer player, per se. Drummer, percussionist, singer and songwriter, dabbler in certain idiosyncratic string instruments, avid squeezer of rubber pigs and chickens, yes, all of the above and a little more, but synth player or specialist? No, not at all. Wasn’t sure exactly what I was going to do with this relatively heavy and bulky 61-key beast. Truth be told, reselling it at a handsome profit seemed likely. Once I started tinkering with it, though, I fell in love with the very pleasing sounds I began coaxing out of it, and immediately began recording the results.”

He began experimenting, particularly by reducing the attack on his sounds and layering his pieces over each other creating a peculiar unkept polyrhythmic world. He describes the results as “sort of like a bucket of eels as opposed to a bucket of Rubik’s cubes!” We think it sounds more like a bag of cats chasing a bucket of eels, but each to their own. Regardless it’s pretty damn unique.

Oscillendulum releases on the 4th of September 2020 on the ever reliable Room40. You can preorder here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts