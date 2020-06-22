Watch an incredible video of a new Morah and Helena Hauff track by Sohrab Hura from his film “The Coast”

It’s a fascinating and unlikely mix of sound and music. Incredibly striking and abrasive. It’s a new collaboration from Morah and Hamburg based DJ and producer Helena Hauff and it comes from a pretty aggressive mix of industrial dance music by Hauff for Tresor’s Kern series. It also features a bunch of banging exclusive tunes from Umwelt, Machino, Galaxian and L.F.T.

You can read out review of Helena Hauff’s 2017 release A Tape here.

This is what Tresor have to say about Kern Vol.5:

“Hauff ploughs through shepherd-tone electro, ghetto bumps, and grizzled techno. A new collaborative track with Morah plays a rough game of meter, with Hauff’s signature sound clear as ever ripping apart new dimensions with a brutal disorder over deceptive bass synths. The visceral crunch of the present is no more clear than at the halfway point, a threshold in which the breakneck electro falls apart, with the rabid foam of Nasenbluten’s ballsy gabber anthem “Intellectual Killer”. Slowly more room to breathe comes into view, the pace drawn down revealing a strange sense of resolution, with expansive synths hinting at a beckoning euphoria. At this moment, Helena Hauff is clearly in full stride, uniquely melding fragile machinations against anarchic human interventions.”

We don’t know much about the visuals other than its from photographer Sohrab Hura’s who has a long-term project The Lost Head and the Bird, which explores the undercurrents of violence – religious, sexual, and caste related – in contemporary India through photos taken along the country’s coastline. He has previously published a photographic book called the Coast. Apparently there is also a film on the way.

You can find Kern Vol.5 here.