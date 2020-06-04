Listen to an incredible mix of improvised voice and modular synth from Sumn Conduit’s debut album

It’s only a short excerpt, but it highlights a pretty incredible collaboration between voice and modular synthesizer. Sumn Conduit is Indigenous Australian improvising vocalist Sonya Holowell, and Ben Carey on modular synthesiser. Their debut release is called Track, highlighting their long-form improvised approach to music.

This is what Carey has to say about it:

“Sonya and I have been performing as Sumn Conduit since the end of 2018, focusing on long form improvised performances. Our music combines the raw emotional power of the voice with the expansive and chaotic textures of the modular synthesiser. Our improvised sets unfold unhurriedly throughout their often long durations, unfurling microtonal harmonies, fragments of text and bursts of noise with a spirit of discovery. Presented as one, unbroken piece, TRACK was recorded live in Sydney in late 2019 as part of the Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art.”

This is a short excerpt of the 55 minute performance. It’s self released digitally on Bandcamp. You can find it here.