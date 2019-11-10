Listen to ‘Peaks’ from Sydney based saxophonist and modular synthesist Ben Carey

Trending
Ben Carey is a Sydney-based saxophonist, composer and technologist. His practice is profoundly informed and extended by technology, through the creation of audio-visual works, the development of his interactive performance software: _derivations and more recently, his fixation on modular synthesis. Ben’s work is driven by a fascination with the symbiotic relationships that develop between human and machine in composition and performance.

‘Peaks,’ a strange microtonal piece that builds into cascading blips and gurgling electrics, comes from his new album Antimatter out on the Hospital Hill label. You can find it here.

