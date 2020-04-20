Watch an album length clip/ stream of Ian William Craig’s new album

Ian William Craig’s ‘Red Sun Through Smoke’ was recorded last summer in a smoke-engulfed town + the memory-filled house of his grandpa who sadly died during its recording. This video stream of the album has premiered elsewhere but it is so good that we couldn’t resist. There’s a certain maudlin beauty here, a dark ambient feel, with disembodied vocals, piano, distended electronics and at times overdriven production. It’s cumulative, we encourage you to put it on and let it wash over you.

‘Red Sun Through Smoke’ is out now on 130701 / Fat Cat Records. You can find it here.