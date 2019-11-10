Stream ‘Breath Of Light Remains’ by Primitive Motion & Anthony Burr

Breath Of Light Remains is a single 40 minute piece by Brisbane duo Primitive Motion (Sandra Selig and Leighton Craig) in collaboration with San Diego musician Anthony Burr. It’s an improvised work recorded at Primitive Motion HQ during one of Burr’s sojourns to his Australian home town. It’s a relaxed dreamlike work where piano, drifting vocals, flute, zither, keyboard, cymbals, birds, faraway kids playing and cars going past all intersect. It’s a languid piece that conjures up a lazy hot summers day in the suburbs.

It’s released via Room40 offshoot A Guide to Saints in 100 cassettes. You can find it here.