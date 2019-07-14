Watch ‘Pub Talk’ from Tralala Blip’s new album

After forming in late 2007, Tralala Blip have released a string of albums on renowned labels such as Disembraining Machine and Room 40’s A Guide to Saints label. The Northern NSW avant-electronic artists have gathered quite a following for their unconventional approach to songwriting and performance. The glitchy slow burner ‘Pub Talk’ is their new clip from their new LP Eat My Codes If Your Light Falls, their first album since 2014’s Aussie Dream (Disembraining Machine).

Eat My Codes If Your Light Falls is released on Room40’s Someone Good imprint. You can find it here.

