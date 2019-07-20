Watch and Listen to excerpts from Todd Anderson-Kunert’s forthcoming Moog System 55 album

Australian electronic artist Todd Anderson-Kunert has created a deep reductive drone piece for Moog System 55. Conjectures is an immense work of warmth and beauty and is part of what his label Room40 refers to as ‘the new Australian minimalism.’

This is what he has to say about it:

“Sonically it uses only electronic sounds in order to interrogate frequency, dynamics, and timbre, being influenced by genres of Noise, Modern Classical, Ambient and varieties of Electronic experimentation. Recordings that were close to me during this period include works by Eliane Radigue, Sarah Davachi, Pan Sonic, Stephen O’Malley, Okkyung Lee and The Haters.”

