Justice Yeldham – Fresh Books (Feedingtube Records)

When I first moved to Sydney 10 years ago, I somehow became immediately ensconced in the world of experimental music. There were countless exciting spaces and acts around at that time, and one in particular could not help but pique my interest. A friend first told me of Justice Yeldham, a mysterious musician who would attach a contact mic to a shard of glass and play it like some kind of horrific harmonica. When I finally got around to seeing him live, it amazingly lived up to expectation. It was loud, bloody, and ruthlessly immediate.

A decade later, he’s still, somewhat surprisingly, performing in the same manner and has just put out a physical release, Fresh Books, to go with his European tour. I avoided reading any information about the album before listening so I could take it in from a pure sound perspective. On first listen it appeared as though he had eschewed his glass-chomping shenanigans and instead opted to sit at a synth and idly hold down keys and twiddle knobs for 40 minutes. I was surprised to find out that it was indeed a “live-streamed” recording of a glass performance, albeit being totally devoid of the visceral energy and sonic complexity of his live shows and previous releases.

Sitting through the 15-minute title track which begins the album is a challenging experience. The challenge, in this case, comes not from extreme esoterica or brutal timbres, but from the painfully boring sounds which are put forth. Structure is not something to look for when listening to a Justice Yeldham work, but this first track is so apathetically meandering as to seem insulting to anyone who actually wants to listen through the record.

The second track, ‘Fresh Balls’, contains largely the same ideas, but is mercifully shorter at just under four minutes and begins to pick up the pace to lead into the relatively lively ‘Your Mean’, which at least offers slightly more depth than the redundant rambling which preceded it. ‘Octa Putra Puta Pus’ clocks in at over 14 minutes, introduces no perceivable new ideas and finishes the album with the same interminable morass which kicked it off.

A Justice Yeldham release is never easy to navigate, as he works – or at least once did – within a sphere of what could be truly considered experimental music. But does this mean it should be immune from critique? Should the concept and method behind the project, and the weight of Yeldham’s reputation let a sub-par album be deemed anything other than lazy? Or am I missing the point completely? Does it exist for posterity, a physical piece to act as a companion to Yeldham’s unforgettable live shows? If this is the case, I still don’t think it’s unfair to expect more from one of the elder statesmen of Australia’s noise scene, because for me I’m struggling to understand why the effort was expended to press this work in the first place.

But it looks like the vinyl copies have just sold out at his most recent show, so what do I know.