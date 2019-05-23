Listen to ‘Parasite’ the new single from Melbourne synth punk outfit Atom

ATOM is a relatively new project/ collaboration between a trio of Melbourne post-punk heavyweights: Harry Howard (Crime and the City Solution, These Immortal Souls, Pink Stainless Tail, Harry Howard and the NDE), Edwina Preston (The Moll Flanders Band, Harry Howard & The NDE) and Ben Hepworth (REPAIRS, Eastlink). With dual vocals (Harry & Edwina) synth, keyboards, drum machine, their music is attitude laden dark and edgy, dystopian synth-pop. And it’s kind’ve addictive.

‘Parasite’ is the second single from their debut album In Every Dream Home, following the dirty rockabilly synth pop of their first single ‘Run Out.’

Whilst we’re not entirely sure when In Every Dream Home will be released, we do know it’s coming soon on IT Records. You can find the single here.

Meanwhile Atom are supporting the Underground Lovers next week in Melbourne at the Espy. You can find more here.