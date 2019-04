Luka Productions is the work of Luka Guindo, a rapper, producer and multi instrumentalist from Bamako Mali. His previous album was 2017’s Fasokan, an almost uncategorisable blend of approaches, where sampled elements of traditional music’s were enmeshed into notions of ambient electronic and new age music. It’s a strange and beguiling mix. You can read our review here.

His new album Falaw will be released by Sahel Sounds on the 24th of May. You can find out more here.