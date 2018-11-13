Listen to the epic ‘Marimbza’ from Matthewdavid’s Mindflight

<a href="http://longformeditions.bandcamp.com/track/marimbza">Marimbza by Matthewdavid's Mindflight</a>

We’re pretty captivated by LA composer and Leaving Records label founder Matthewdavid’s Mindflight project. His latest release is Marimbza, almost one hour of intriguing blissful experimentation. The piece is generative re-sampled MIDI marimba and field recordings and it’s nothing short of stunning.

It’s released digitally via the Australian label Longform Editions, a label designed for creating a space of musical discovery for extended, immersive music pieces from around the world. This is what they have to say:

“Matthew David McQueen is largely known for his experimental production including releases on Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label. After nearly a decade of evolution, Matthewdavid’s Mindflight is at once a powerful statement of identity and a new door into cosmic consciousness.”

You can find it here.