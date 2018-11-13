Trending
Cyclic Defrost
You are at:»»Listen to the epic ‘Marimbza’ from Matthewdavid’s Mindflight

Listen to the epic ‘Marimbza’ from Matthewdavid’s Mindflight

0
By on Audio

We’re pretty captivated by LA composer and Leaving Records label founder Matthewdavid’s Mindflight project. His latest release is Marimbza, almost one hour of intriguing blissful experimentation. The piece is generative re-sampled MIDI marimba and field recordings and it’s nothing short of stunning.

It’s released digitally via the Australian label Longform Editions, a label designed for creating a space of musical discovery for extended, immersive music pieces from around the world. This is what they have to say:

“Matthew David McQueen is largely known for his experimental production including releases on Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label. After nearly a decade of evolution, Matthewdavid’s Mindflight is at once a powerful statement of identity and a new door into cosmic consciousness.”

You can find it here.

Share.

About Author

Bob is the features editor of Cyclic Defrost. He is also evil. You should not trust the opinions of evil people.

Related Posts