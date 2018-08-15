Listen to ‘Body’, a new work from the Necks

At 57 minutes Body, the Necks 20th release, is a little different, in that it contains 4 contrasting sections.

This from bassist Lloyd Swanton:

“Most times we record an album, we sit down on the first day and simply ask ourselves ͚what do we want to do?͛ What takes shape over the ensuing weeks and months is our answer to that question over that particular period in time. In this case, we thought it would be interesting to construct a piece distinguished by clearly delineated sections. We think it makes for a really different Necks listen.”

Body is out on the 14th August 2018 in Australia and New Zealand by Fish of Milk through Rocket, and on ReR Megacorp in Europe and Japan. In North America it will be available digitally on that date from Northern Spy Records, with the CD along on 21st September.

The Necks photo credit Bruce Lindsay