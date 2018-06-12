Listen to “One Shot Killer” from Miss Red (produced by The Bug)

On 22nd June PRESSURE releases the limited edition red vinyl 12” of Miss Red’s ‘Dagga’ / ‘One Shot Killer’, which was produced by Kevin Martin, aka The Bug.

This is what the label has to say:

“This double A-side single showcases her ability to adapt to different flavours. The Bug’s riddims are a masterclass in restraint, retaining his trademark heaviness but taking a step back from the atmospheric ambience of his recent work with Burial and Earth. Instead this is an example of the dexterity with which Martin can deploy a minimal arrangement, taking a bassline, beat, FX and vocal and sharpening those elements for maximum dancefloor devastation.”

Limited edition red vinyl 12” vinyl track-list:

A: ‘Dagga’

AA: ‘One Shot Killer’

Miss Red releases her debut album ‘K.O.’ on July 13th via PRESSURE.

www.miss-red.com