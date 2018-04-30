Listen to Anthony Pateras & Stephen O’Malley’s (Sunn O)))) new collaboration

It’s a limited release on Melbourne composer Anthony Pateras‘ Immediata label and a real departure from some of his other releases. O’Malley is of course best known for his work in drone rock band Sunn O))).

“Combining Pateras’ exploratory piano techniques with O’Malley’s harmonic ecstasies, this duo performed a one-off show at Instants Chavirés in 2011. Remixed and re-constructed here primarily using ¼ inch tape machine, Rêve Noir presents a compelling landscape of fractured musique concrète, introspective meditations, buzzing electro-acoustic textures and straight up walls of monolithic guitar.”

You can find it here.