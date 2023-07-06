Neil Hamburger is coming to Melbourne

America’s funnyman, Neil Hamburger is returning to Australia for a lightning quick tour of Melbourne and strangely enough regional Victoria. If you don’t know Mr Hamburger then you don’t know comedy. It’s that simple. You can read our review from his 2013 tour here, as well as his 2014 album First of Dismay here.

Special Guest include Australia’s premium parlour magician and social commentator, Dr ElSuavo and musical guest Franklin’s Mint, with players from musical groups Mr. Bungle, Faxed Head and Secret Chiefs.

Dates:

Thursday 20th July @ The Toff in Town, Melbourne. Tickets here.

Friday 21st July @ The Eastern, Ballarat – sold out

Saturday 22nd July @ Trash Cult, Bendigo – sold out